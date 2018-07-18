× WGN Radio live at the 2018 Blackhawks Convention

Get ready for another season of Chicago Blackhawks hockey at the 11th annual Blackhawks Convention, July 27-29, 2018!

The Blackhawks Convention is held at the Hilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago) and features both current Blackhawks players and alumni throughout the weekend and include numerous autograph and photo sessions, Q&A panels, exhibits, interactive games and much more. Blackhawks players, coaches, executives and alumni will attend the event.

WGN Radio will be there to broadcast live! See us in Salon A (lower level) of the Hilton Chicago with Mathnasium.

Friday, July 27

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes: 3pm – 6:30pm

Saturday, July 28

The John Williams Show: 10am – Noon

Blackhawks Crazy: Noon – 1pm (taped podcast before a live audience)

