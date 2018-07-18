Whether your happy place is a room lined with gumball machines or rubber duckies, or whether it’s being surrounded 40,000 flowers, The Happy Place pop-up experience has something for you. The Happy Place, located near Goose Island in Chicago, is comprised of 13 unique rooms you can visit to be surrounded by happiness and maybe snap a few dozen photos. Watch David Miranda, Violeta Podrumedic, Dometi Pongo and the WGN Radio Recess crew as they experience all the Happy Place has to offer, from rainbow-colored grilled cheese sandwiches to confetti domes. If you want to experience the Happy Place for yourself, don’t wait. The Happy Place leaves Chicago on August 6th for the next stop on its world tour.
Video: WGN Radio Recess Goes to the Happy Place
