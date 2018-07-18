The Opening Bell 7/18/18: Questions Raised Around Appraisal Process at Cook County Assessor’s Office
The Cook County Assessor’s Office is responsible for determining the value of roughly 1.8 million properties, although recently, unreliable changes to the calculated mass appraisal system might have been made. Hal Dardick (City Reporter at the Chicago Tribune) shared the details behind his findings with Steve Grzanich about how the office was relying on editable real estate data bases like Zillow and Trulia for many of their appraisals. Mike Grayson (Analyst at Vivaldi Capital Management) then introduced a new TOB segment diving deep into a handful of stocks, and this week Qualcomm, Netflix, Disney, AT&T, and others were the market drivers to focus on.