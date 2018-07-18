× The Mustard Museum Curator on National Mustard Day, Philanthropic Plywood and the Bard

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show Barry Levenson, curator of the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, WI!

In this conversation they preview the annual National Mustard Day festivities (happening Saturday, August 4th), how you can sponsor the party via philanthropic plywood and why he was recently being hired as a mustard consultant for a production of ‘Taming of The Shrew.’

Plus details about the 2018 World Wide Mustard Competition and the new board game ‘Please Pass the Mustard!’

