The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.18.18: MGM v. Las Vegas shooting victims, Sarah Sanders, Phil Vettel unveiled, Urilium Life 9000, Griffin

The John Williams Show waits patiently for Sarah Huckabee Sanders to hit the podium in a press briefing, which has become a rarity as a televised event. Meanwhile, John asks you how much responsibility should be assumed by MGM Resorts, for protection of victims in the Las Vegas shooting. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel shares exciting personal news with John. John also introduces a new lifestyle medication, meant for those who worry too much about politics. And, Producer Griffin tells John what he’ll be talking about when he hosts 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. tonight with WGN Radio News Anchor Dometi Pongo!