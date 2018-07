× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.18.18: Eggplant matters

The most pressing issue of the day was learning about the eggplants that have carvings have been left outside of the house of one of our producers. We talked to the guy that swore on Jeopardy and got invited back due to a clerical error. The amazing team behind the Silver Room Block Party stopped by the studio and Roe Conn explains why Justin was the only one invited to his deck party.