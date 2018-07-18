Roe Conn’s LIVE Music Fridays: Fresh of Rolling Stone’s “10 Best Country Songs of the Week”- Edan Archer
Up-and-coming country artist Edan Archer joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to perform her forthcoming single- “Six Wing Angel.” Archer’s new song “Bad Imitation of Something Good,” was just named one of the 10 best country songs of week by Rolling Stone and you can check her out at Haymarket’s Americana Nights.
