Roe Conn Full Show (7/12/18): Peter Strzok fireworks, Sweet Lou makes his early Bears picks, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w /Anna Davlantes for Thursday, July 12th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has the latest on the fallout from a viral incident at a Cook County forest preserve, the ‘hot hits’ from Peter Stzok’s testimony on Capitol Hill are discussed by the ensemble, Tom Skilling looks at oppressive humidity in the forecast, Fox32’s ‘Sweet-Lou’ Lou Canellis has an early line on the Chicago Bears’ 2018 campaign, the Top Five@5 features the bestvaudio of they day, Richard Roeper reviews another Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson action film- ‘Skyscraper,’ and Chief Engineer Bill Murdoch plays #NewsOrRuse.