Multi-instrumentalist Tukkiman: Finding yourself though music, travel and truth

Dave Hoekstra visits with composer and highlife multi-instrumentalist Tukkiman, who plays a few songs and talks about his travels between Paris and Chicago (via Senegal), tackling issues like immigration and other humanist topics in his songwriting, learning English from western music, the challenge of finding local musicians and building a band in a new town, the concept of ‘Tukki’ (travel) and making the world your home, and more.

Catch Tukkiman with his band at Mason Park in Evanston on July 24 as part of the Starlight Concert series.