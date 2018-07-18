John Williams’ NewsClick: The role of MGM Resorts in protecting Las Vegas shooting victims

Posted 12:50 PM, July 18, 2018, by

MGM Cotai Resort is seen in Macau Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. MGM Resorts is opening a lavish multibillion-dollar casino resort in Macau, in the latest big bet by foreign gambling companies on the southern Chinese gambling haven. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)