Alex Trebek hosts Jeopardy with guests Sam Waterston of "Law & Order," actress Kathryn Erbe of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and actor Christopher Meloni of Law & Order: SVU "during a taping of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" to celebrate the 5000th episode of "Jeopardy!" at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2006, in New York City. "Celebrity Jeopardy!" will showcase 30 stars competing for $1,000,000 dollars for charity. (AP Photo/Paul Hawthorne)
“Jeopardy” redo: Vincent Valenzuela was invited back to the show
Vincent Valenzuela is the Steve Cochran Show’s MVPP! He is a manager at a paper company and he’s getting a 2nd chance at Jeopardy, due to a “clerical error” when he was on the show last week. Vincent is excited to go back to the show, especially because he is a fanboy of Alex Trebek.