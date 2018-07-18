× “Jeopardy” redo: Vincent Valenzuela was invited back to the show

Vincent Valenzuela is the Steve Cochran Show’s MVPP! He is a manager at a paper company and he’s getting a 2nd chance at Jeopardy, due to a “clerical error” when he was on the show last week. Vincent is excited to go back to the show, especially because he is a fanboy of Alex Trebek.