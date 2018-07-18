× Former Pitchfork executives are disrupting Chicago’s marketing world with Varyer

Former Pitchfork president Chris Kaskie and creative director Mike Renaud join Justin to talk about their new venture, Varyer. Chris and Mike talk about what Varyer does, the way they are approaching this new company, what they learned from their time at Pitchfork that they apply to Varyer, how they are able to build trust, the changing face of Chicago’s artistic community, the importance of collaboration and why they choose to keep working in Chicago.

