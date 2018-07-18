× Dr. Terry Mason: Everything You Need To Know About Getting Tested

Syphilis. Yes, it might seem like a disease of the past, but the sexually transmitted disease is the number one health issue Googled in Illinois according to a June 27 article in Becker’s Hospital Review. Dr. Terry Mason, Chief Operating Officer at Cook County Department of Health, joins Bill in the studio to explain why the sexually transmitted disease is on the rise and why some strains are antibiotic-resistant. He also talks about other sexually transmitted diseases – their causes, diagnoses, treatments, and prevention.

For more information, visit www.cookcountypublichealth.org.

