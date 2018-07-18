× Carl Evans talks ‘A Sip of Hope’ and suicide/mental health awareness: “The biggest obstacle is a silence-based stigma”

Dave Hoekstra talks with Carl Evans, Director of Programming & Operations at Hope for the Day, a Chicago-based suicide prevention non-profit. They talk about the organization’s collaboration with Dark Matter Coffee, A Sip of Hope, the world’s first coffee shop where all of the proceeds go to suicide prevention and mental health education; they also discuss the problem of the stigma of mental illness that prevents people from seeking help, battling suicide rates on a grassroots level though music events like the Warped Tour, his own struggles as a survivor in his youth, the effect celebrity suicides have on the public understanding, and more.