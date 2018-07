× Buy or Sell with Vivaldi Capital Management: Netflix, Qualcomm, Disney, etc

Following the market is a full time job, but keeping a good overall understanding and recognizing good buys are important for feeling secure towards equity investments. Providing that further understanding is what Mike Grayson (Analyst at Vivaldi Capital Management) did with Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) and looked at today’s expected market drivers, Qualcomm, Netflix, Disney, AT&T, etc.