Bill and Mike Toomey Full Show 7.18.18

Mike Toomey is in the house! Well, he’s in the studio. Mike joins Bill as the guest co-host of the day. Dr. Terry Mason, Chief Operating Officer of Cook County Department of Public Health, joins the show to talk about the most Googled health issue in Illinois. Syphilis. Plus, Dr. John Duffy stops by. Dr. Duffy shares his advice on how to navigate discussing difficult subjects with your teenagers.



