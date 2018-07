× Be good to your butt with this SaaS

Virgo Surgical Video Solutions CCO Ian Strug joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to talk about cloud video at hospitals for…colonoscopies? Virgo is offering free video recording of your colonoscopy if you can generate a lead that converts to a sale.

