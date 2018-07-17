× Wintrust Business Lunch 7/17/18: #KeepSharksSwimming, 50 Years of The Special Olympics, & What is “Brandstage”?

It was a positive day on the market when Steve Bertrand checked in with Jon Najarian and found out about the biggest market drivers including the latest situation with Papa John’s Pizza. Dr. Steve Kessel then joined the program to preview the #KeepSharksSwimming campaign at the Shedd Aquarium, Justice Anne Burke explained what drove her to start the Special Olympics 50 years ago and the remarkable story of how it happened, while Kelly Leonard shared how comedy is helping companies better their business through a product called “Brandstage”.