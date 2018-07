× Which Restaurants Shine The Brightest In Consumer’s Eyes?

Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Papa John’s are reigning supreme in the eyes of consumers as the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index “Restaurant Report” details. Steve Grzanich (Host of The Opening Bell) broke down the report with David VanAmburg (Managing Director at The American Consumer Index) to learn about Chik-fil-A’s consistent performance year over year, and why McDonald’s is at the bottom of the list.