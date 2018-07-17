× WGN Nightside with Dane Neal | Full Show 7/16/2018

Dane Neal, covers tonight’s edition of WGN Nightside and highlights some of the WGN Radio Plus podcasts including Uh PARENT Ly with cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos, and ChiPedia with with cohosts Marsha Marsha and Keena Renee.

Eileen Ogintz from TakingTheKids.com calls in to share some of the best travel destinations with fantastic museums and other interactive places your kids will love. Dane also speaks with Kim Harms Robinson from the Indianapolis Children’s Museum to learn more about the largest children’s museum in the world!

Lastly, Blockbuster Blake Stubbs calls in to share some of the “must-see” Summer Blockbusters, the on-going career of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and more!