Top Five@5 (7/17/18): Trump didn’t mean to take Putin’s side, Blackhawks Stan Bowman salutes Marian Hossa, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 17th, 2018:
Gov. Bruce Rauner & Mayor Rahm Emanuel react to President Trump’s Helsinki summit, President Donald Trump tries to walk back some of his comments at a joint press conference with Vladimir Putin, President Obama weighs in on the uncertain times we are living in, Blackhawks GM looks back at Marian Hossa’s time with the team, and recently departed “Bachelorette” Colton Underwood defends his virginity.
