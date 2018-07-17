Listen: Bill Leff and Mike Toomey Bonus Hour

Top Five@5 (7/17/18): Trump didn’t mean to take Putin’s side, Blackhawks Stan Bowman salutes Marian Hossa, and more…

Posted 8:57 PM, July 17, 2018, by , Updated at 11:00AM, July 18, 2018

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, July 17th, 2018:

Gov. Bruce Rauner & Mayor Rahm Emanuel react to President Trump’s Helsinki summit, President Donald Trump tries to walk back some of his comments at a joint press conference with Vladimir Putin, President Obama weighs in on the uncertain times we are living in, Blackhawks GM looks back at Marian Hossa’s time with the team, and recently departed “Bachelorette” Colton Underwood defends his virginity.

