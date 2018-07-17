The Opening Bell 7/17/18: Girls get Paid 50% Less Than Boys For Chores
The wage gap is a constant battle that men and women are concerned about across the country, but Kari Paul (Finance Reporter at MarketWatch) found that the pay gap could be starting during childhood chores. Steve Grzanich then turned his attention to the restaurant industry where David VanAmburg (Managing Director at The American Consumer Index) shared the results from the 2018 Customer Satisfaction Report for restaurants across the country.