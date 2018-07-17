× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.17.18: Where Entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes went wrong, Trump and Putin, Amazon Prime Day crash, Kyle Schwarber in the Home Run Derby

John and Steve discuss what President Trump said was a misspoken sentence yesterday in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Plus, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies of a Silicon Valley Startup author John Carreyrou describes how Elizabeth Holmes committed fraud, while trying to succeed as an entrepreneur and founder of Theranos. Yesterday, millions of computers across the country displayed error messages on Amazon, as consumers took advantage of Amazon Prime Day. Best Reviews Editorial Manager Jacob Palmer gives tips for navigating Amazon as it continues through two a.m. tomorrow. Finally, John and Kevin determine whether or not Kyle Schwarber was cheated in his turn during the Home Run Derby.