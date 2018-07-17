× #TechTuesday with CNET’s Bridget Carey: Farewell, Yahoo Messenger

It’s Tuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, Bill and Harry Teinowitz talk to Bridget about the best Amazon Prime Day deals, the new Play Disney Parks app, and they say their final goodbyes to Yahoo Messenger.

