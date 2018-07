× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.17.18: Corn porn

What a day. There was that little meeting with the president and Putin. But we didn’t want to focus on that. Dean Richards reminds us how much he didn’t like Mama Mia even though Mary V. thought it was funny. Dan Bliss talks about his media presence and FOP President Kevin Graham defends the police actions in the most recent shooting. And Big O debuted the first episode of Corn Porn in 2018.