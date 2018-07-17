× ‘Puzzle’ director Marc Turtletaub finds passion in 1000 pieces

Oscar-nominated film producer Marc Turtletaub joins Justin to discuss his new film, “Puzzle.” Marc talks about where the idea for this film comes from, the process of becoming involved with the movie, his relationship with puzzles, the social art of directing a film, how being a producer helped him with directing the film, the way he chooses projects to produce, what he looks for when reading a script, how this project differs from directing his first movie and the changing landscape of the film industry.

