× Prepare to be amazed by the Chicago Magic Lounge

Do you believe in magic? Well, perhaps you will after you listen to this interview. Joey Cranford, co-owner of Chicago Magic Lounge stops by to tell us all about the great Chicago Magic Lounge. They also talk about Chicago’s storied history of magic, the lounge’s magic college classes, and more.

For more information, visit: www.chicagomagiclounge.com

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.