× No Coast Cinema Ep. 43 | ScarJo Exits “Rub & Tug”, The Last Blockbuster in America, What We Watched This Week

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor look at the recent controversy surrounding Scarlett Johansson playing a transgender man in the film “Rub and Tug”, reminisce about the halcyon days of the video rental store and, of course, recap what they’ve watched this week.

