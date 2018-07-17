× Mayor Candidate Lori Lightfoot, Rep Steve Anderson, Trump Calls and Hot Corn Talk | Full Show (July 16th)

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show with Andrea Darlas! Mayor Candidate Lori Lightfoot joins the show to discuss the continued need for change here in the city of Chicago and how she will work to achieve it. Then, Rep Steve Anderson shares his insight into the problems with the state as well as the progress we’ve made over the past couple years. And are you ready for some corn talk? Well, we have Illinois Corn Marketing Board member, Tricia Baird to discuss the impact farmers have on the state and the benefits of a corn rich economy. We also welcome on political analyst, Dave Lundy and comedian Paul Farahvar for “Trump Calls”!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER