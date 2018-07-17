× Jesse W. Johnson: Champaign Stories and An Important Benefit Concert

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show talented singer/songwriter Jesse W. Johnson!

In this conversation they discuss Johnson’s formative years in Champaign, Illinois as well as his participation in ‘A Concert Benefitting Traffick Free,’ a Chicago non-profit that supports survivors of human trafficking.

The event is taking place on Thursday, July 26th at The Empty Bottle. For more information and tickets, click here.

