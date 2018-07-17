× Italian and Chicago-based artists find creative harmony with the Chicago Film Archives International Media Mixer

Dave Hoekstra welcomes Chicago Film Archives curator of programs Michelle Puetz, co-curator Karianne Fiorini and Italian musicians Patrizia Oliva and Stefano Urkuma De Santis ahead of the CFA’s International Media Mixer event, a two-plus year endeavor which pairs Italian and Chicagoan filmmakers and musicians in a collaborative effort using source material from each others’ home lands.

See the finished products this evening, July 17th at 6:30pm the Pritzker Pavilion in Millenium Park.