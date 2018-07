× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Kaylee C.

Kaylee is our awesome Kid of the Week. This year Kaylee has completed her 4th annual birthday donation. Each year for her bday she collects items on the Ronald Mcdonald House wish list in lieu of presents to donate. This year, she had 2 car loads to deliver to RMH. Kaylee says she’s moved to help these kids and families that are in the hospital and can’t be with each other. Keep up the good work Kaylee!