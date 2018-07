× Blackhawks Crazy: 2018 Prospect Camp

In this episode of the “Blackhawks Crazy” podcast WGN Radio Blackhawks pre and post game host Chris Boden and WGN Radio Blackhawks insider Scott King give you the scoop on Stan Bowman’s press conference and the Hawks’ annual development camp from the MB Ice Arena.

“Blackhawks Crazy” will also be doing a live show at the Blackhawks Convention on Saturday, July 28th at noon.

