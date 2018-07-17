× Bill and Harry Full Show 7.17.18

Harry Teinowitz is back as our special guest co-host, and CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey joins us to talk about the best Amazon Prime Day deals, the new Play Disney Parks app, and we say goodbye to Yahoo Messenger. Plus, Chicago Magic Lounge’s Joey Cranford stops by to talk about Chicago’s storied history of magic and the Chicago Magic Lounge.

