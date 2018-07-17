× Bill and Harry Bonus Hour 7.17.18

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Harry Teinowitz compare each other’s parody songs! We all know about Bill’s famous Jake Arrieta song, but Harry has an even better song he wrote about Jose Abreu. Then, news queen Judy Pielach stops by, and they debate whether or not Bryce Harper cheat Kyle Schwarber out of the Home Run Derby title? They also discuss all the backlash over the President Trump-Putin news conference.

