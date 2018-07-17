United Parcel Service employee Liz Perez scans an Amazon Prime package for delivery in Miami, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Amazon Prime Day was launched July 16. The event is in four new countries this year and will be six hours longer than last year's. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Best Reviews Editorial Manager Jacob Palmer: How to navigate Amazon Prime Day going forward
Best Review Editorial Manager Jacob Palmer joins John to describe what happened on the first day of Amazon Prime Day, when the site crashed. And, he shares some tips for navigating the site on this second hectic day of consumerism.