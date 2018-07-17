× Back to School with Judy Pielach at Goodwill in Glendale Heights – August 11

Gear-up for back to school with “Good Buy Girl” Judy Pielach at the Goodwill Store and Donation Center in Glendale Heights on Saturday, August 11 from noon to 2pm.

We’re throwing a back-to-school party! It’s that time of year to get ready for school again and Goodwill is here to help you have an amazing year. And when you shop at Goodwill, you’ll go straight to the head of the class for less!

Our “Good Buy Girl” Judy always uncovers amazing finds at Goodwill. With those treasures, she has created a special “student study suite” that one lucky customer will win at the event!

Attendees can spin the prize wheel for a chance to win prizes. Every 30 minutes, Goodwill will give away a $25 store gift card. There will also be the opportunity to register to win more prizes, including family 4-packs for 60-minute jumps at Sky Zone in Elmhurst – the original and premier indoor trampoline park!

Goodwill Store and Donation Store in Glendale Heights is located at 543 North Avenue.