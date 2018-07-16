Wintrust Business Lunch 7/16/18: IL Agriculture Technology, Chicago’s Newest Train Line, & A Social Media Cleanse
Champaign, Illinois is usually overlooked when talking about Illinois’s tech scene, but Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis told Steve Bertrand that it’s a hotbed for agriculture development with companies like Agrible. Bill Thompson and Jeffrey Sriver shared the plan behind helping the freight trains of Chicago run more efficiently, and Randi Shaffer explained how we can ALL benefit from a social media cleanse.