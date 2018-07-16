× White Sox Weekly: Turn back the clock to 1993 with Ozzie, Rock, the Big Hurt and Nick Madrigal (who wasn’t born yet)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the week in White Sox Baseball: Darrin Jackson joins the show with his All-Star break thoughts and some positives to look at despite a frustrating first half; they guys chat with 2018 first-rounder Nick Madrigal as he embarks on his pro career and reports to Kannapolis, they also catch up with Tim Raines and Ozzie Guillen at Guaranteed Rate Field as the Sox pay tribute to the ’93 AL West Champs; Frank Thomas shares a few thoughts on today’s game and the steroid era’s effect on Cooperstown evaluation, and more.