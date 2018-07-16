× WGN Radio Theatre #301: Gang Busters & The Phil Harris & Alice Faye Show

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on July 15, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Gang Busters: The Case of John K. Giles, Escape Artist.”(09-29-45). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Phil Harris & Alice Faye Show: Fixing The Furnace.” (01-15-50).

