× uh-PARENT-ly Ep. 9 | Figuring out the way a teenage brain works

Wondering what to do when your tween rolls her eyes? The answer depends on what happened before and what happens after.

Dr. Lisa Damour, author of Untangled: Guiding Teenage Girls through the Seven Transitions into Adulthood, joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos with good news and bad news about adolescence and why it’s your kid’s job to create some space between you.

