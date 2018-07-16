× The Opening Bell 7/16/18: What Will Papa Johns Do Next?

The PR nightmare behind Papa Johns leads to a larger conversation around the company’s brand. Steve Grzanich checked in with Nicole Ertas (Founder and President of Free Range Brands) to discuss how this could the be a naturally spurred evolution of the brand if they utilize their customer community to build themselves back up after relieving John Schnatter of his duties. Steve then updated listeners on the other weekend & developing stories moving into today’s news cycle.