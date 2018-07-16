× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.16.18: Trump and Putin meet again, President Thomas Jefferson, Illinois property taxes

Presidents Trump and Putin met today in Helsinki for a press conference, during which both presidents were heard deflecting questions on Russian meddling. John calls on you, the listener, for your insights, as well as President Thomas Jefferson and Russia expert Joel Ostrow, a political science professor at Benedictine University. Click and vote on today’s John Williams’ NewsClick with your thoughts on the matter. And, in the wake of rising property taxes in Illinois, PERL Mortgage Vice President of Lending David Hochberg gives one solid way property taxes can be lowered.