In the last few months we have heard disturbing stories & studies about social media. From: our data not being safe, to the negative effects it has on our mental and physical health, it’s promotion of procrastination and a host of other issues. These things make you wonder what is the purpose of social media & how do you even properly use it. CEO and Co-Founder of Social Chain Steve Bartlett speaks about the dangers of social media and how to properly use it. Steve also explains the concept behind going viral.

