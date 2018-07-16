Cook County Board Commissioner Jesús "Chuy" García speaks with reporters after U.S. Representative Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) (L) announced he will retire from congress at the end of his current term and endorse Garcia for the seat on November 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. . Gutierrez has represented Illinois's 4th congressional district since 1993. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/16/18): Did Chuy Garcia sell his constituency in the race for Chicago’s next mayor? Plus, Kasso rules on summer sweat
Cook County Board Commissioner Jesús "Chuy" García speaks with reporters after U.S. Representative Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) (L) announced he will retire from congress at the end of his current term and endorse Garcia for the seat on November 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. . Gutierrez has represented Illinois's 4th congressional district since 1993. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/16/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member & columnist Kristen McQueary to break down the latest developments in the race for Chicago’s next mayor, the controversy over a Business Insider reporter’s defense of Scarlett Johansson portraying a transgender woman, and recipes for fantastic summer treats. Plus, Kasso takes on Peter Strzok’s testimony and the downside of the Taste of Chicago.
Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’ here