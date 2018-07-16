× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/16/18): Did Chuy Garcia sell his constituency in the race for Chicago’s next mayor? Plus, Kasso rules on summer sweat

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (07/16/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member & columnist Kristen McQueary to break down the latest developments in the race for Chicago’s next mayor, the controversy over a Business Insider reporter’s defense of Scarlett Johansson portraying a transgender woman, and recipes for fantastic summer treats. Plus, Kasso takes on Peter Strzok’s testimony and the downside of the Taste of Chicago.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3526308/chicagoway-ep-114_2018-07-16-121908.64kmono.mp3

