× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.16.18: Bunnies and snakes and county queens oh my!

The President is in Helsinki and we brought snakes and bunnies in the studio so things are a little crazy. Justin is the only one that liked the new The Rock movie according to Dean’s box office numbers. Dr. Kevin Most talks Medicare and Ryan Nobles is pumped for Amazon Prime day. Adam Davidson from the New Yorker paid the show a visit explaining the Trump Organization’s money in his Scottish golf course.