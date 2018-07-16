U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hand at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Russia Expert and Professor Joel Ostrow: “This WAS the summit”
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hand at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Russia Expert and Benedictine University Political Science Professor Joel Ostrow analyzes this morning’s meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin. Joel tells John one significantly different way the meeting should have been handled.