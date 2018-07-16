× Prospect Watch: Adam Boqvist

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

The Blackhawks selected Adam Boqvist in the first round at number eight overall in the 2018 NHL Draft on June 22. The Falun, Sweden native most recently logged 14 goals and 10 assists in 25 games with Brynas IF J20 of the SuperElit League in Sweden last year.

Chicago signed the 17-year-old defenseman to a three-year deal on July 1. A few days later it was reported Boqvist would be leaving Sweden to join the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. The move would allow Chicago to better control his development.

“That was pretty cool,” Boqvist said following his first development camp session on Monday. “First [time stepping] on the ice this season. It was tough, but hopefully better tomorrow.”

The young defenseman expects the jump to the OHL to help move things along in terms of making it to the show. The North American change of scenery should help Boqvist in a number of ways: “Know how I can play on the smaller ice, read a play better and hopefully can be ready for the NHL quickly.”

At this stage in his career and development, even as an early pick in the draft, Boqvist knows he has a lot to work on: “Win battles in the corner, by ready in [my] own zone and almost everything.”

The defenseman has his mind set on some specific goals despite him being in the very early stages of his journey to the NHL. “Of course I will play in the NHL one day and win a Stanley Cup,” Boqvist said. “That’s my mindset.”

The drills, coaches, players and those in the stands helped give the Swede a taste of what Chicago will be like.

“It’s cool to see all the fans,” Boqvist said. “I’m proud to be selected by the Blackhawks. I’m excited to be here.”

