Ozzie Guillen: “I think [Sox] are doing the right thing, we have to be patient… I’m not a patient guy”

Posted 4:40 AM, July 16, 2018

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 27: Ozzie Guillen, former manager of the Chicago White Sox, sits in the stands before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

White Sox legend as a player and manager, Ozzie Guillen joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as the Sox celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 AL West Champion team at Guaranteed Rate Field.  He talks about the changing managerial strategies in the game and whether or not he’s got the itch to get back in the dugout, his memories of the ’93 squad – that he was the captain of, his thoughts on the rebuild and more.