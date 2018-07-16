× Ozzie Guillen: “I think [Sox] are doing the right thing, we have to be patient… I’m not a patient guy”

White Sox legend as a player and manager, Ozzie Guillen joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as the Sox celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 AL West Champion team at Guaranteed Rate Field. He talks about the changing managerial strategies in the game and whether or not he’s got the itch to get back in the dugout, his memories of the ’93 squad – that he was the captain of, his thoughts on the rebuild and more.