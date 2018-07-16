× Kristen McQueary on the Harith Augustus shooting

Kristen McQueary, Chicago Tribune Editorial Board member & columnist, joins us in the studio to talk about the protest march and shooting that happened over the weekend in South Shore neighborhood. Early Saturday evening, a Chicago police officer shot and killed Harith Augustus, a 37-year-old black American barber working in the community where the police had confronted him. Kristen also updates us on the Aaron Schock’s corruption trial.

